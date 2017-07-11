SLO transient arrested for assault and robbery

Another act of violence perpetrated by a transient in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly after six last night, police officers responded to a robbery at the downtown San Luis Obispo post office.

The suspect reportedly approached a man who was retrieving mail from a post office box.

He demanded the victim’s wallet several times and the victim refused. So, the 45-year-old transient knocked the victim to the ground. The transient rummaged through the mail in the open mailbox. He left with some of the mail.

A witness followed the suspect and recovered the mail which he stole. Another witness followed the transient and directed responding officers to the suspect. He was arrested for robbery.

45-year-old Christopher Andrew Caples was booked into the county jail. He is identified as a transient living in San Luis Obispo.