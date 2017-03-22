SLOStringer Dies in Crash

A fatal car crash early Tuesday morning on northbound 101 took the life of Matthew Frank, better known as SLO Stringer.

Frank was on his way to the Atascadero fire. Around 3:50 yesterday morning, his vehicle went off the road and down a grassy embankment near Santa Margarita. It rolled and crashed into a tree. The Tahoe then landed on its wheels and caught fire.

Frank was declared dead at the scene.

Frank traveled throughout the Central Coast to local emergencies to cover the news story. As the Tribune and KSBY reduced their news coverage, SLOStringer filled a void. He was often the first reporter on the scene. Many times he was the only reporter on the scene.

Matthew Frank was 30-years-old.