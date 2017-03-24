SLOStringer Family Raising Funds

The outpouring of support for SLOStringer has inspired his family to create a GoFundMe page in his honor. Matthew Frank died earlier this week when he crashed his car off 101 near Santa Margarita while enroute to report on a fire in Atascadero.
His family is unsure what the purpose of the fund will be. They’ll decide what to do with the proceeds after they grieve his death.
