SLOStringer Memorial Service to be Held

A memorial service for SLOStringer will be held on Wednesday. The service is open to the public.

It will be held at 11:00 Wednesday morning at Mountainbrook Church in San Luis. That’s the church on the hill above the KSBY TV’s office. The address is 1775 Calle Joaquin. It’s just off Los Osos Valley Road.

Matthew Frank called himself SLOStringer. He chased breaking news across the county. He died early Tuesday in a crash on 101 just north of the Cuesta grade.

A memorial GoFundMe account set up by a firefighter to honor Frank has raised more than $17,500 in donations. After the funeral his family will decide what to do with the funds.

A candlelight vigil and motorcycle ride to celebrate Frank’s life will be held April 5th.

Matthew Frank was 30-years old.