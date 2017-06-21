Slowing Expected on HWY101 at Las Tablas Overpass

Roadwork may slow traffic again today on 101 just south of Paso Robles. Today, they’re working on the overpass at Las Tablas Road. One lane is blocked in each direction today between eight and four.

Cal Trans crews are repaving the bridge. One lane in each direction on that overpass is scheduled to be closed. That may again back traffic on north and southbound 101. for the past two days, the roadwork has delayed traffic up to one half hour. There are alternate routes, but they have also became bogged down with heavy traffic. If you can, you may want to avoid driving 101 through Templeton until after four this afternoon.