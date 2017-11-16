Smog 11.16.2017

Despite all the environmental laws enacted in California over the past several decades, and the fact emissions are on the decline, smog over southern California is worse for the second straight year.

Ozone has violated federal health standards for 145 days this year in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernadino counties. That’s up from 132 ozone violations last year, and 113 in 2015. Ozone is the harmful gas in smoke that inflames the lungs and triggers asthma attacks and other health problems.

Some say the increase shows environmental regulations are not tough enough. In San Francisco, officials issued a spare the air alert for unhealthy ozone pollution in late October. That’s the latest in the calendar year that they’ve ever issued a smog alert.