In Sports 10.12.2017

The Templeton girls volleyball team travels to Morro Bay today to take on the pirates. The Eagles looking for their 20th victory tonight. The varsity game begins at 5:30. Templeton undefeated in league play at 10-0, 19-4 overall.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Arroyo Grande. A.G. Is 10-0 in conference. The Bearcats are 5-5.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Santa Maria to take on St. Joseph. In conference play the orange women are 9-1. St. Joseph 2-8.

Shandon has a home game tonight against Valley Christian Academy. Gets underway at six.

Coast Union girls travel to Maricopa for a game at five this afternoon. The Broncos coming off a win against the Shandon Outlaws.