In Sports 10.20.2017

The Templeton Eagle football team has a bye this evening. They’ll travel to San Luis Obispo to take on the Tigers next Friday.

Paso Robles high school also has a bye this evening.

Atascadero Greyhounds host San Luis Obispo tonight. Each team looking for its first conference win.

Shandon hosts Maricopa this afternoon at 3:30.

Mission Prep travels to Flintridge Prep.

Coast Union plays at Valley Christian Academy.

In girls volleyball, Templeton beat Nipomo 3-1. The Eagles improve to 13-0 in conference, 21-4 overall. They’ve won their last 14 matches.

At Gil Asa gym, Righetti beat Paso Robles 3-0.

Atascadero beat Pioneer Valley 3-0. They’re now 12-1 in the Pac Eight Conference. Arroyo Grande up next.

Shandon beat Maricopa 3-2.