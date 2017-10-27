In Sports 10.27.2017

The Templeton Eagles travel to San Luis Obispo to take on the Tigers in high school football. Last Friday night, the Tigers played tough against the Atascadero Greyhounds. The scored was tied 7-7 late in the third quarter, before the Greyhounds ran away with it. The Templeton Eagles against the San Luis Obispo Tigers tonight in San Luis. You can hear the game live here on am 1230 KPRL beginning at 6:30.

In other games tonight, the Paso Robles Bearcats host Righetti at War Memorial stadium. It’s homecoming for the Bearcats.

Atascadero hosts Arroyo Grande this evening. Both teams are 1-1 in the PAC 5 conference.

Shandon plays at Coast Union in Cambria tonight.

Mission Prep travels to Laton.

At the San Luis Obispo county cross county meet at Laguna Lake Park yesterday, identical twins Alexis and Eliza Lewis of San Luis placed first and second. In team competition, San Luis was first, Paso Robles second. In the boys race, Paso Robles junior Pablo Cortez placed first. The Paso Robles boys won the team event. That’s their fifth consecutive win this season. Arroyo Grande was second. San Luis was third.