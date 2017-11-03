In Sports 11.03.2017

The Templeton girls volleyball team beat Schurr 3-2 in Montebello. The Eagles advance to the quarterfinals against Ontario Christian.

The date has not been announced.

In other games involving county teams,

Archer School for Girls beat Morro Bay 3-0

Yorba Linda beat Arroyo Grande 3-2. So, Templeton is the only team still alive in the CIF southern section play-offs for girls volleyball.

In high school football, the Templeton Eagles travel to Morro Bay to take on the Pirates tonight. You can hear that game live tonight here on am 1230 KPRL.

At War Memorial stadium, the Bearcats host the Atascadero Greyhounds.

Mission College Prep hosts Windward of Los Angeles at 7:00 tonight at Mission Prep in San Luis.