Amanda Wilson of Templeton high school will sign a national letter of intent next week to swim for UC Davis in the fall of 2018.

Wilson holds records at Templeton in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and three relay events. She plans to major in child development with a minor in art.

She will sign a national letter of intent in a ceremony at the Paso Robles Sports Club at six next Tuesday evening. Wilson graduated from Templeton last spring.