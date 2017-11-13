In Sports 11.13.2017

Paso Robles Bearcats lose Friday night in the first round of the CIF playoffs. Losing to Damien high school of La Verne 45-28, a private Catholic school with 600 students, all boys.

Oaks Christian beat Arroyo Grande 42-13

Antelope Valley beat Righetti 39-18

St. Joseph beat Harvard-Westlake 49-44

Nipomo beat Camarillo 42-17

Santa Maria beat Carpinteria 56-28

The San Francisco 49ers finally won a game. The 49ers beat the New York Giants 31-21 to improve their record to 1-9.

The LA Rams beat Houston 33-7