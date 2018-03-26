In Sports 3.26.2018

The Bearcat baseball team split a double header Friday against Pioneer Valley. Losing the first 1-0. Winning the second 11-0. They host Arroyo Grande tomorrow evening at 7:00 at Paso Robles high school.

The Bearcat softball team plays Buchanan this afternoon at the Clovis Easter softball classic.

The Greyhound baseball team plays a home game tomorrow against Righetti at 4:30.

The softball team plays at Mission Prep tomorrow at 4:30.

The Templeton baseball team at home tonight against Morro Bay.

The game at Vineyard gets underway at 6.

The softball team is home versus Santa Ynez at 4 tomorrow afternoon. That’s a conference game for the Eagles softball team. A team some college scouts are watching closely.