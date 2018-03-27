In Sports 3.27.2018

The Paso Robles baseball team hosts Arroyo Grande this evening at Barnhart stadium. The game gets underway at 7 at Paso Robles high school

The Bearcat softball team continues play at the Clovis Easter softball classic.

The Atascadero baseball team at home this afternoon against Righetti. They play at 4:30 this afternoon at Atascadero high school. Coach Jonathon Thornhill’s Greyhounds are 3-3 so far this season. The softball team plays at Mission Prep this afternoon at 4:30.

The Templeton baseball team hosts Santa Ynez this afternoon. That game gets underway at 4:00 at Vineyard ball park. The Templeton softball team is home against Santa Ynez at four this afternoon. That’s a conference game for the Eagles.