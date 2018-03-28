In Sports 3.28.2018

Paso Robles Bearcats baseball team beats Arroyo Grande 3-0.

Those teams play at 4 this afternoon at A.G.

Paso Robles softball team beat Edison 5-1.

Santa Ynez beat Templeton baseball team 2-1. They play at Santa Ynez tomorrow afternoon.

Templeton softall beat Santa Ynez 8-3 to improve to 7-0 for the season. They host Santa Maria tomorrow at four.

Righetti beat Atascadero baseball team. Coach Jonathon Thornhill takes his team to Santa Maria this afternoon for a rematch.

In college golf….Cal Poly moves up in the A-Nue-Nue spring break classic in Maui. After two rounds, the women golfers tied for sixth place with Santa Clara and UC Irvine.

Hawaii still in first, with Louisville two strokes back.

Long beach state moves into third.

East Tennessee State remains in 12th place in the tournament, two strokes out of the cellar.