In Sports 3.29.2018

The Templeton Eagles softball team hosting Santa Maria this afternoon. So far this season, the Eagles are undefeated at 7-0. Coach Keith Swank says they’re playing well. The undefeated Templeton softball team hosting Santa Maria at 4:00 this afternoon at Vineyard ballpark. The Eagles baseball team travels to Santa Ynez.

Yesterday, Paso Robles beat Arroyo Grande 4-2.

Atascadero beat Righetti 6-5 & the Atascadero softball team beat San Luis 5-1.

In college golf….Cal Poly places 8th in the A-Nue-Nue spring break classic in Maui. In the first round, Cal Poly’s Sophie Berglund hit a hole-in-one on the 138-yard 17th hole. The ace gave her the lead, briefly.

Louisville won the women’s golf tournament. Host Hawaii was second, UC Davis third.

East Tennessee State finished 13th in the tournament which wrapped up yesterday in Maui.