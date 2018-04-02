In Sports 4.02.2018

Easter baseball tournaments continue for north county schools this week.

Templeton coach Pete Kotheimer tells KPRL his team is playing in the San Luis Obispo Easter tournament. Templeton finally lost a game last week. They lost two out of three to Santa Ynez. They are now 8-2 in the Los Padres league, 10-2 overall.

The Paso Robles Bearcats are 5-1 in the Pac 8. On Thursday, they beat Arroyo Grande 7-0. They play in the Righetti tournament this week. They’ll play San Ramon Valley at 7:00 tomorrow night.

The Atascadero Greyhounds are 3-3 in conference. They’re hosting a tournament this week. Head coach Jonathon Thornhill says the Greyhounds play a double header today. Hosting St Anthony of Long Beach at 1:00 this afternoon and Dublin at 4:00.

In softball, Templeton remains undefeated at 8-0, 4.0 in league. Ashley Daugherty struck out 13 last week in a 2-1 victory over Santa Maria.

Paso Robles softball is 7-3. Atascadero is 10-2. The Bearcats and Greyhounds are tied for first place in the Pac 8. They meet April 10th.