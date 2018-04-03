In Sports 4.03.2018

Paso Robles baseball team plays San Ramon Valley of Danville today in the Righetti classic. The bearcats are 8-2. The wolves 6-1. The Bearcats play Paraclete tomorrow and Sunnyside on Thursday.

Tomorrow, the Atascadero baseball team split a double header yesterday in their own Easter tournament. They beat St. Anthony of Long Beach 5-2 and then lost to Dublin 11-1. The Greyhounds play Coast Union at 5 this afternoon in Cambria.

Tomorrow, the Templeton baseball team opens play in the San Luis Obispo Easter tournament @ Sinshiemer park. They take on Pittman tomorrow and play a double header Thursday against Dos Pueblos and Fountain Valley.

High school softball teams play later this week.