The Atascadero Greyhounds baseball team beat the Paso Robles Bearcats 1-0 in eight innings last night. Those teams play tonight at Atascadero. Game gets underway at seven.

Atascadero softball team beat Paso Robles 6-2 yesterday.

Tempelton baseball team beat Cabrillo 7-2. Those teams play at four today in Santa Maria.

Templeton softball beat Cabrillo 4-0. They improve to 13-0 this season. In their last five games the Templeton softball team has outscored opponents 25-1.