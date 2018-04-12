In Sports 4.12.2018

The Atascadero Greyhound baseball team, under new head coach Jonathon Thornhill, beat Paso Robles 3-2 last night. Sophomore Justin Voss the winning pitcher for the Greyhounds.

Cabrillo baseball team beat Templeton 4-2 yesterday in Lompoc.

The Templeton softball team plays at Orcutt tomorrow afternoon. The Eagles are 13-0. The Spartans 9-7.

Signing day at Paso Robles high school. Soccer player Victor Rodriguez to play at Cal Poly next year, although he may red-shirt his freshman year. Soccer player Ben Premenko will attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma to play soccer.

Baseball players committing: short stop Will Stroud signs with Azusa Pacific University to play baseball after graduation. The Cougars are 29-3 this season. Right now, on a week long road trip to Hawaii. Center-fielder Dylan Lewis will play for Fresno Pacific University and they play Asuza Pacific.