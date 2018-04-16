In Sports 4.16.2018

Paso Robles baseball lost Friday afternoon at Atascadero 4-0. The Greyhounds swept the Bearcats, winning the first two in close games, one in extra innings. The Bearcats play at St. Joseph tomorrow afternoon in Santa maria. Atascadero plays at Mission Prep tomorrow. Both games begin at 4:30.

Paso Robles softball plays at San Luis Obispo this afternoon at 4:30, weather permitting.

Atascadero plays against Arroyo Grande at 3:30, tomorrow in Atascadero.

Templeton baseball plays at Nipomo at 4:00 tomorrow afternoon.

Templeton softball beat Orcutt academy 11-0. They’re now 14-0 for the season.

They’ve outscored their opponents 117-8

The Eagles play at 4:00 tomorrow at Nipomo.

They’ll be home Friday against Morro Bay.

The Boston marathon is today. Jordan Hasay tweeted yesterday she’s not running the marathon because of a stress injury.

For the first time this year, transgender men, who identify as women, will be able to compete against women.