In Sports 4.27.2018

The Paso Robles baseball team playing Righetti this afternoon in Santa Maria.

Next week, the Bearcats have an important three game series with the conference leaders, San Luis Obispo, but coach Derek Stroud says that’s no on the their minds today.

The Bearcats beat Righetti Tuesday and Wednesday, 11-4 and 1-0. Game three this afternoon at Righetti.

In other games in the PAC eight

Atascadero plays at Pioneer Valley at 4:30.

The Greyhounds have won 8 consecutive games.

Arroyo Grande plays at San Luis at 7:00 tonight.

In softball

Paso Robles plays at Pioneer Valley at 4:30.

Mission Prep at Atascadero at 4:30.

The Greyhounds have won 11 in a row.

Templeton baseball plays at Lompoc at 4 this afternoon.

Templeton softball plays at Santa Ynez at four.

The Templeton softball team has won 17 consecutive games. They remain undefeated this year.