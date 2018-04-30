In Sports 4.30.2018

The Paso Robles baseball team beat Righetti 15-3 Friday. They’ll host San Luis tomorrow, the first of a three game series with the conference leaders.

The Atascadero baseball team beat Pioneer Valley 19-1 on Friday afternoon. They play Arroyo Grande tomorrow in the south county.

The Tigers are 13-2 in the PAC 8. Atascadero is second at 12-3. Paso Robles third at 9-5.

The Atascadero softball team beat Mission Prep Friday afternoon 5-0. The victory extends their winning streak to 12 games. The Greyhounds are 16-2 for the season.

The Templeton softball team shut-out Santa Ynez 4-0. Junior Ashley Daugherty threw a one-hitter for the Eagles. Templeton is now 18-0 for the season. In their last ten games, they’ve outscored their opponents 59-3. Templeton plays tomorrow afternoon at Santa Maria.

Paso Robles softball plays tomorrow afternoon at Arroyo Grande.

Shandon baseball and softball teams play tomorrow afternoon at Coast Union at 3:30.