In Sports 5.02.2018

The Paso Robles Bearcats beat San Luis Obispo 4-3.

It’s the first of a three-game series with the conference leaders. Game two is this afternoon in San Luis Obispo at 4:30.

Arroyo Grande beat Atascadero 6-3.

Those teams play again this afternoon in Atascadero at 4:30

Templeton baseball team beat Santa Maria 12-2.

In softball, Paso Robles lost to Arroyo Grande.

Atascadero beat St. Joseph 3-0

Templeton beat Santa Maria 12-0. A one hitter for the pitcher Shaylin Coy. The Eagles are now 19-0 for the season.