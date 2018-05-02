In Sports 5.02.2018

The Paso Robles Bearcats beat San Luis Obispo 4-3.
It’s the first of a three-game series with the conference leaders. Game two is this afternoon in San Luis Obispo at 4:30.
Arroyo Grande beat Atascadero 6-3.
Those teams play again this afternoon in Atascadero at 4:30
Templeton baseball team beat Santa Maria 12-2.
In softball, Paso Robles lost to Arroyo Grande.
Atascadero beat St. Joseph 3-0
Templeton beat Santa Maria 12-0. A one hitter for the pitcher Shaylin Coy. The Eagles are now 19-0 for the season.