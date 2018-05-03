In Sports 5.03.2018

The Paso Robles high school baseball team lost at San Luis Obispo high school, 4-0 yesterday. The Bearcats beat the conference leaders Tuesday at Paso Robles. Coach Derek Stroud tells KPRL the Bearcats are now even in their three game series with the Tigers.

Cooper Benson is 7-0 for the season with an ERA of 0.34. Yesterday, he hit a home run to help the Tigers. He’s committed to play for Arizona state, although he’s only a junior. The final game in the three game series will be played at 7:00 Friday evening at Paso Robles.

The Atascadero Greyhound baseball team, under new head coach Jonathon Thornhill, beat Arroyo Grande 9-3 yesterday.

The San Luis Obispo Tigers stay on top of the PAC-8 conference with a record of 14-3.

The Greyhounds one game behind them at 13-4.

The Bearcats remain in third place with a record of 10-6. Four games left in the regular season.