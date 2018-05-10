In Sports 5.10.2018

The Atascadero Greyhound baseball team beats San Luis 6-5 yesterday. The two teams meet again Friday night in San Luis.

The Paso Robles baseball team loses to Mission College Prep yesterday 2-1. Those teams play Friday afternoon at Paso Robles high school.

In the PAC 8 standings, San Luis is first at 16-4, Atascadero second at 14-6 and Paso Robles drops to fourth with a record of 10-8, one half game behind St. Joseph at 11-8. Only one game left to play in the regular season.

The Templeton baseball team plays at Orcutt this afternoon at 4:00.

The Templeton softball team is at home against Nipomo. This is the last regular season game for the Eagles. Today, they will try to end their regular season undefeated. They’re 21-0.

The Atascadero softball team plays at Arroyo Grande @ 4:30.

Paso Robles softball team plays at Mission Prep. That game actually to be played at Meadow Park, which is off South street, near Broad street in San Luis Obispo.