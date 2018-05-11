In Sports 5.11.2018

The Templeton softball team beat Nipomo 29-1 yesterday to finish the regular season undefeated. Monday the Eagles learn who they’ll play Thursday in the first round of the CIF play-offs.

The Templeton baseball team lost at Orcutt Academy 4-3, but they will also advance to the play offs. They complete the regular season with a league record of 17-4, 21-7 overall.

Paso Robles softball team beat Mission Prep 13-3 yesterday.

The baseball team hosts Mission Prep at 4:30 this afternoon, their final game of the regular season.

Atascadero softball beat Arroyo Grande 8-1.

The baseball team, under first year head coach Jonathon Thornhill, plays at San Luis Obispo tonight at 7:00.