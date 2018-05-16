In Sports 5.16.2018

The CIF play-offs for baseball and softball begin at 3:15, tomorrow, however, teams can change the time of their game.

In softball,

Templeton hosts Quartz Hill tomorrow.

Paso Robles travels to South El Monte.

Atascadero hosts St. Bonaventure.

San Luis Obispo will host El Modena.

In baseball,

Templeton will host the winner of a wild card game between Windward and Lancaster, to be played today.

Under first year head coach Jonathon Thornhill, Atascadero travels to Baldwin Park to play Sierra Vista.

San Luis Obispo hosts the winner of a wildcard game today between Oxnard and Campbell Hall.

All the playoff games are scheduled to begin at 3:15 tomorrow, unless the teams agree on another time.

One advisory, both Templeton baseball and softball will be hosting play-off games Thursday, so parking will be challenging. You’re advised to carpool and get there early, or take Uber from Twin Cities hospital or Templeton H.S.