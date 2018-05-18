In Sports 5.18.2018

The first round CIF play-offs for baseball and softball.

In softball,

The undefeated Templeton Eagles beat Quartz Hill 2-1. Ashley Daugherty struck out 13 in the game. The Eagles will play at Pomona Catholic Tuesday.

Atascadero beat St. Bonaventure 8-0. Bailey Doherty throwing a no-hitter. She also had three hits in the game. The Greyhounds will play at home next Tuesday.

Paso Robles beat South El Monte 8-5.

In baseball,

Templeton lost in 8 innings to Windward 2-1.

Sierra Vista beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 4-0 in Baldwin Park.

Azusa beat Coast Union 3-0.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara beat Paso Robles 8-1.