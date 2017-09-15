In Sports 9.15.2017



The Templeton Eagles football team travels today to Lompoc to take on the Cabrillo Conquistadors.

The Eagles traveled three hours to the game in Lake Isabella. That was not as bad as two and a half hours on a school bus in the 100 degree heat the Friday before when the eagles played Strathmore near Porterville.

Last game, quarterback Zack Hewitson was injured, so Morgan Scovell came in and played well. Scovell will start at quarterback for the Eagles tonight.

In other games, the Paso Robles Bearcats host Cajon of San Bernardino.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Frontier of Bakersfield.

The Shandon Outlaws host Cuyama Valley tonight.