In Sports 9.29.2017

An exciting day at the Central Coast Tennis Open at Templeton Tennis Ranch. Sophie Wittle, who graduated from Arroyo Grande High School several years ago. Played in the second round, after upsetting the #3 seed in the first. Whittle is now a student at Gonzaga University. If you want to go you can still get tickets, ten dollars per day.

The Templeton Eagles host the hottest team in central coast high school football, Lompoc. That game can be heard live here on am 1230 KPRL.

The Paso Robles Bearcats play at Sierra Canyon. The Bearcats are 1-3. The team from Chatsworth is 4-1.

Atascadero will host Pioneer Valley. The Greyhounds are 1-4. The Panthers are 3-1.

Shandon plays at Cuyama Valley tonight at seven.

In girls volleyball, #1 ranked Templeton beat Cabrillo 3-0. The Eagles are now 15-4 for the season, despite playing only two home games because of the damaged gym floor.

Paso Robles beat Mission Prep 3-1 to improve to 8-16 for the season. Mission Prep falls to 6-16.

Arroyo Grande beat Atascadero 3-0. Ag is 13-3. The Greyhounds are 12-10.