Stabbing in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Police responded late Saturday night to a report of a fight in the parking lot near Food 4 Less on Creston Road. They found men running and driving away in cars. Several were detained. Three male adults suffered stab wounds.

The police transported them to a local hospital. Two were admitted for treatment of multiple, non-life threatening stab wounds. The third was treated and released for his stab wounds.

The victims reported they were attacked without provocation by an unknown suspect in the parking lot. Police say the incident appears to be gang related.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male adult, 25-30 years of age, last seen wearing a red shit and tan pants.

The county task force is working with the Paso Robles Police Department to investigate the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 549-STOP.