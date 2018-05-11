State Budget 5.11.2018

Today, governor Jerry Brown is expected to release his final budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning July first.

According to analysis, the state has about a ten billion dollars in surplus tax revenues. The governor predicted a six billion dollar surplus, but the state controller’s office says it’s $3.8 billion greater than his prediction.

Democrats are planning to spend that surplus in the next month, but the governor is cautioning about spending it all. He says the state is overdue for a recession. He would like to put $5 billion dollar in an rainy day fun. That would give California a $13.5 billion cushion if a recession occurs.

Meanwhile democrats are asking for money to address homelessness, health care, higher education and welfare. Governor Jerry Brown scheduled to release his budget today.