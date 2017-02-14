Three North County business caught selling alcohol to minors during a sting operation conducted last Friday. The sheriff’s office Alcohol Compliance Team used an underage decoy to attempt to buy alcohol at 10 businesses in the San Miguel, Templeton, Santa Margarita and rural Paso Robles areas. Three businesses violated the law when the clerk did not check the decoy’s ID. Those three are Templeton Spirits, Templeton Market and Deli and the San Paso Truck Stop. The retail clerks are to be prosecuted through the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office.

