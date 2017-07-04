Store clerk attacked during robbery of local convenience store

The Paso Robles Police Department is searching for two men who assaulted a store clerk, vandalized property, and store merchandise at a local 7-Eleven early Sunday morning.

Officials say two men entered the convenience store around 1:30 am and started to hide bottles of alcohol on their persons.

When the clerk confronted the two men, one ran out the door the other began punching the store clerk in the face. The clerk then got behind the counter while the second man knocked over a display case while stealing more merchandise as he fled the scene.

Police have video footage of the incident from the store’s security cameras. Paso PD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men. If you have any information please contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at 549-STOP.