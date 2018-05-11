Other Stories We’re Watching For You This Friday 5.11.2018

San Luis Obispo’s progressive mayor, Heidi Harmon announces she’s running for re-election. In the last election, Harmon upset incumbent Jan Marx, after Marx pushed for the inspection of rental properties in San Luis, which has become a rental community.

A burglar steals ten thousand dollars in jewelry from a retail store on Broad street in San Luis. The heist occurred around 4:30 yesterday morning.

Around 4:45 yesterday morning, an 18-year-old Arroyo Grande man arrested after a concerned citizen called police about a suspicious man looking into cars in his neighborhood. Raymond Lopez arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs and a loaded gun. Lopez is a previously convicted felon and documented gang member. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.