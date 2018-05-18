Other Stories We’re Watching For This Friday 5.18.2018



San Luis Obispo police arrest an Arroyo Grande man in the murder of Kristen Marti, who disappeared back on January 18th. Her body was found March 26th in a creek in Perfumo Canyon. The suspect is 36-year-old Robert Koehler of Arroyo Grande. He was arrested in Minneapolis.



A house fire in San Luis late Wednesday night killed a man who lived there. The fire broke out around 11:00 on Rich Court near August street. The victim has not yet been identified.



A shoplifting suspect in Atascadero is apprehended by a K-9. 30-year-old Dustin Anthony Orton ran from police and refused to comply with officer commands, so they deployed the K-9 successfully. After he was taken into custody, Orton was treated by medics.



The state of California awards a 70-year-old man two million dollars for wrongly locking him up in prison for 39 years. Craig Richard Coley was wrongly convicted of killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son back in 1978. Governor Jerry Brown recently pardoned him.