Some of the Other Stories We’re Watching For This Thursday, April 12th

Governor Jerry Brown agrees to send 400 National Guard units to the US Mexico border to stop illegal aliens and drug smugglers from sneaking across the border from Mexico.

The Cal Poly fraternity criticized this week by progressives at the university will form an alumni control board to conduct membership review and discipline members. Chapter officers have resigned at the fraternity. Two members also resigned.

The Lamda Chi frat house called police twice Monday night after protesters collected outside. Just before midnight, three men and a woman threw beer and balloons filled with paint at the house. The frat now has a security guard.

A Cal Poly senior competes on Wheel of Fortune tonight. CJ Covington is a communications major from Kailua, Hawaii. In February, Atascadero resident Kelly Wilson on $11,650 on Wheel. Barbara Mcgregor of Paso Robles won $70,000 and trips to Aruba and Espana, or Spain.