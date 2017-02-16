Batten down the hatches. Another storm arriving today in the North County. Moderate rain will continue tonight. Then an intense, low-pressure storm will move down the coast late tonight. That storm will bring winds and heavy rain. Wind gusts may reach 50 miles per hour. Heavy rainfall will total between two and three and a half inches.

Oceano Dunes will suspend camping and day-use access to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. The heavy rain may cause rock and mudslides. South of Santa Barbara, the community of La Conchita is expected to receive between 3 and five inches of rain Friday. In 2005, a mudslide in La Conchita killed 10 people. The storm will taper off Saturday and Sunday.

Related posts