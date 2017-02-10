One last day of rain before sunshine returns to the North County. Forecasters say it will be sunny tomorrow through next Wednesday, Then another storm arrives next Thursday or Friday.

Yesterday, a woman rescued from her car after it plunged into a creek near Bakersfield. She was rescued while clinging to tree branches, but a man in his 20’s died when the car submerged upside down.

Winds gusting to 60 miles per hour blasted the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco received nearly an inch of rain yesterday. The southern Sierra is on track to tie the previous wettest year on record, that miracle year of 68-69, which filled Lopez Lake.

Locally, a respite for two days allowed flooded roadways to dry out, but the rain today may create more hazards. You’re advised to drive carefully.

