Stranger danger in Templeton.

A 9-year-old girl telling authorities a man tried to kidnap her at a mobile home park in the 1200 block of Bennett Way. She told a family member the man tried to grab her at the playground, but she was able to break free and run home. She described the alleged kidnapper as a Hispanic male about six feet tall with black hair and a black beard.

The Sheriff’s department is continuing the investigation.