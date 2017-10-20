Student At Paso Robles High School 10.20.2017

At Paso Robles high school a student made a perceived threat against the school on social media Wednesday night.

The 14-year-old student posted on snap chat, “I want the school shot up.” Police talked with the boy and determined that the threat was unfounded and there was no threat to students or the community.

On Monday, the school board will interview candidates to finish out the term of school board trustee Dave Lambert, who resigned because of frustration with the school board. Lambert said he disagreed with many of the decisions the school board was making.