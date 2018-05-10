Styrofoam 5.10.2018

The Integrated Waste Management Authority board votes to ban styrofoam in San Luis Obsipo county.

The vote was 11-2. John Peschong cast one of those two dissenting votes. He says he prefers a voluntary program and recycling. Many other areas in the state are recycling Styrofoam. The advantage is that if people receive styrofoam in packaging for other items, they can recycle it.

The Integrated Waste Management Authority board includes all five supervisors, and one representative from each of the seven cities and Community Services Districts. Supervisor John Peschong calling KPRL late last night on his way home from the 80th annual FFA dinner at Shandon high school. He says although she was not there, the FFA honored Shandon superintendent Teresa Taylor. The superintendent feeling under the weather, so she was unable to attend. Peschong says it was a big turn out and a great turn out last night in Shandon.