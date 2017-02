Today, San Luis Obispo County Supervisors to get an update on current storm conditions. The county will also receive and file a presentation on the county’s retirement plan by pension trust.

Today’s San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting gets underway at 9:00 at the County Government Center in San Luis Obispo.

Supervisor John Peschong of the North County’s First District is Chair of the Board of Supervisors this entire year.

