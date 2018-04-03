Supervisors Meeting Shut Down 4.03.2018

San Luis Obispo county supervisor are scheduled to meet today, but there are rumors progressives may disrupt the meeting as they did two weeks ago. There are rumors they’re going to try to shut down today’s supervisors meeting. It’s unfortunate for those who have business with the county.

The progressives support supervisor Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson, and are asking sheriff Ian Parkinson to resign. The progressives are expected to make a showing at today’s San Luis Obsipo county supervisor meeting.

At the last meeting, observers said it appeared supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson were aware in advance of the progressives demonstration. They brought a naked man into the council chamber on a stretcher. The meeting was interrupted and the room was cleared.

No word what progressives plan for today’s meeting which is scheduled to begin at nine this morning at the supervisors chambers in the county government center.