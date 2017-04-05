Supervisors Vote On Possible Brown Act Violation

After hours of discussion, public comment and debate, San Luis Obispo County Supervisors voted 3-2 to not ask the District Attorney’s Office to investigate whether the majority violated the Brown Act.

The supervisors also voted again to have the county pay for research and planning related to the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act Strategy.

The supervisors previously approved the proposal, but it was challenged by Laurie Gage, who alleged the supervisors violated the Brown Act.