Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo County Supervisors to get an update on current storm conditions. The county will also receive and file a presentation on the County’s retirement plan by Pension Trust.

The board will also discuss the appointment of Dan del Campo as District One representative to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. The former host of Sound Off will represent the North County on the County Planning Commission.

Tomorrow’s San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting gets underway at nine at the county government center in San Luis Obispo.

Supervisor John Peschong of the North County’s First District is Chair of the Board of Supervisors this entire year.

