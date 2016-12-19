Talent Sought for 2017 Paso Robles Concerts in the Park

Got musical talent? Paso Robles Recreation Services and the Paso Robles REC Foundation are currently accepting applications for interested performers for the 2017 Summer Concerts in the Park series. The highly-popular family-friendly concert series attracted over 25,000 attendees in the summer of 2016 and has been an annual tradition throughout the area since 2002. All shows are free to residents and visitors and showcase a wide variety of local and regional musical entertainment in the City Park gazebo. Musicians interested in being considered for the 2017 season must submit a press kit and an electronic press kit by Friday, January 27, 2017. For more information go to the city website or contact Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia at lplescia@prcity.com or submit a physical press kit to Concerts in the Park, Attention: Lynda Plescia, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446. For more information, please contact Lynda Plescia at 237-3987 or at the email address above.

