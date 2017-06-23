Teen driver suffers major injuries after slamming into semi-truck

An injury accident on HWY 101 at the base of the grade injured a young woman and backed up traffic. The 19-year-old Atascadero woman was in a pickup truck traveling about 85 miles per hour, which collided with a semi at the base of the grade around 7:30 yesterday morning. The semi was traveling 25-30 miles per hour. The pickup truck struck the rear of the semi, then veered to the right and crashed into the guardrail. The young woman suffered major injuries. She was transported to a San Luis Obispo hospital.