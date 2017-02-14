The Templeton Education Foundation is seeking board members. The volunteers will help out at fund raising events. Foundation President Brian Weiss says the Foundation is looking for five volunteers to fill out its 10-person board. The non-profit group needs to have those members on board by March 15th in order to plan fund raising events for this summer, including selling fireworks at its booth on Main street in Templeton. Brian Weiss says he’ll gladly accept recognition for the board’s accomplishments.

